Any establishment that encourages us to pause, take a break from the busyness of everyday life, and enjoy the small stuff is a-okay in our books, so when we heard about a new bubble tea spot that took this philosophy as its name, we took note.

Pause n’ Sip has shared a space with J&G Fried Chicken on downtown Vancouver’s Robson Street since the summer, but now the brand has opened up a second location in Metro Vancouver.

Currently in its soft opening phase, the second location for Pause n’ Sip is at Richmond’s Aberdeen Square.

“It’s okay to take a break,” the brand’s tagline reads, and bubble tea seems as good a reason as any.

Known for its fresh fruit teas, bubble tea, as well as Yakult drinks and other specials, Pause n’ Sip Richmond officially opened its doors on Tuesday, November 8.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 12 to 7 pm, just steps from the Canada Line’s Aberdeen Station.

Address: Aberdeen Square, 135 – 4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

