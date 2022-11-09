It has been just shy of a year since popular UK-based cafe Chaiiwala opened its first BC location in Abbotsford. Now, the brand has launched its second outpost in our province in Surrey.

This is the first location in Metro Vancouver for the brand, which operates three other locations in Ontario.

Known for its all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food, and, of course, Karak Chai, Chaiiwala’s beginnings trace back 90 years ago to the markets of Delhi. It wasn’t until 2015 that the next generation of the Chaiiwala family started opening stores across the UK, using their great-grandfather’s recipe.

Chaiiwala currently has over 43 locations scattered across the UK, and now, the brand is ramping up for an aggressive Canadian expansion.

In November 2021, the brand told Dished that another five stores were in the early stages of development: four in Surrey and one in Langley.

The first-ever Chaiiwala in Surrey is now open at 12855 80th Avenue.

Its operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 7 am to 1 am, and Sunday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Chaiiwala — Surrey

Address: 12855 80th Avenue, Surrey

