Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that L’Atelier Patisserie would be relocating to a new address.

Now, the time has finally come for the local croissant purveyor to reveal an opening date for the massive new space.

L’Atelier, known for its baked in-house croissants, has moved from its small 260 East 5th Avenue address to 599 East Broadway – a significantly bigger storefront than the one it’s been operating out of for the last five years.

Last week was the last time that the patisserie operated out of its original location, which was closed while the team underwent the transition to the new address.

L’Atelier Patisserie will officially open at its new East Broadway spot tomorrow morning at 8 am.

Address: 599 East Broadway, Vancouver