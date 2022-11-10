Rosewater, pistachios, saffron – these are just some of the flavours and ingredients that define Mediterranean-style sweets, incredible on their own but even better when together.

If you find you’re suddenly craving halva and baklava, you’re not alone.

To get a taste of these kinds of desserts and more, check out Pistachio Sweetery Café, Vancouver’s newest destination for Mediterranean desserts and coffee.

The café, located downtown at 686 Seymour Street, officially opened its doors this summer, crafting traditional sweets like Kunafa (a spun-pastry dessert that’s soaked in a sweet syrup and layered with delicate cheese) and Mamoul (date-filled cookies).

Pistachio also has a decadent lineup of cheesecake varieties, including Nutella, pistachio, and classic San Sebastian.

Pair your dessert with an Iraqi tea, an authentic Turkish coffee, or one of the café’s other classic espresso menu items.

To sweeten the deal even more, Pistachio’s offerings are 100% halal and the cafeé occasionally hosts Arabian Music Nights, too (check its Instagram for scheduling and tickets).

Pistachio Sweetery Café is open Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday until 10 pm.

Pistachio Sweetery Café

Address: 686 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram