Northern BBQ is Burnaby's newest spot for Chinese BBQ and beer
Burnaby has no shortage of fantastic Chinese restaurants – you could probably spend a lifetime dining at each of them and still not try everything – so every once in a while a restaurant opens up that slips past our radar.
One such spot is Northern BBQ, a restaurant specializing in Chinese BBQ that softly opened its doors at 5595 Kingsway earlier this summer.
The restaurant and beer bar serves Hong Kong-style dim sum during the day, but in the evening it turns into a late-night spot for skewers, deep-fried bites, and pitchers of beer.
With its plethora of neon signage and vintage-inspired menus, Northern BBQ’s interiors are inspired by the bustling streets of Hong Kong – a distinctive, fun spot with a lively atmosphere and delicious eats.
Between 9 am and 2:30 pm, the restaurant serves a dim sum brunch, including items like Chinese donuts, pork scallion buns, and dumplings. The restaurant then closes for a break before opening again for evening service.
If you head to Northern BBQ after 5 pm, you’ll find a menu with a selection of BBQ skewers and whole fried fish, as well as spiked juice box cocktails and flights of beer.
Northern BBQ & Beer Bar is open daily until 2 am.
Northern BBQ & Beer Bar
Address: 5595 Kingsway, Burnaby