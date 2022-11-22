A new midday pop-up just launched in Vancouver: Lunch Bar by Kafka’s.

The concept is located inside Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ Gastown location at 151 W. Hastings Street.

It offers patrons two different stews (one vegan and one meat) each week for $13.50. Each bowl is served with a slice of freshly baked focaccia bread.

There are also sandwiches and a Glory Bowl up for order.

You can find Lunch Bar open weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

The concept soft opened today, but the official opening date is Monday, November 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunch Bar by Kafka’s (@lunchbaryvr)

This week, you can enjoy Moroccan Lamb Stew finished with cumin sour cream and green onion curls and Squash and Chickpea Stew (vegan) topped with fresh cilantro and green onion.

Be sure to pop by and check it out!

Lunch Bar by Kafka’s

Address: Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ Gastown — 151 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram