Vancouver certainly has impeccable taste when it comes to sushi, with plenty of top-notch dining institutions to prove it.

It seems every Vancouverite has their own idea of who makes the best sushi in the city, but certainly, one of the top contenders is Green Leaf Sushi.

The restaurant chain, which opened its first spot on West Broadway years ago and has since expanded with one in Burnaby, recently opened up its first spot in North Vancouver.

Green Leaf Lonsdale, located at 117 West 1st Street, officially opened its doors in mid-October.

This spot specializes in Aburi sushi – the technique that uses flame to quickly sear the top of sushi to enhance its flavours and textures – as well as Oshi-style sushi, a pressed type that hails from Osaka.

The Lonsdale location offers an Aburi Oshu sampler of 13 pieces for $25 – a great way to try a few of its different styles.

Green Leaf Lonsdale is open every day except Tuesday from 11 am to 9 pm.

Green Leaf – Lonsdale

Address: 117 West 1st Street, North Vancouver

