We love specialty grocery and convenience stores and find it pretty hard to leave one without at least one basketful of goodies.

Fellow grocery store lovers will be eager to know that a new spot for Japanese snacks, beverages, and other goods is slated to open in Richmond this weekend.

Daruma Convenience Store is located at Unit 1361-8368 Capstan Way, in the same small strip mall as the Machi Machi bubble tea store and One Cake Boutique.

The store tells Dished that it plans to focus on only Japanese products, with a selection of frozen goods and plans to add ready-to-eat foods as well.

Daruma hopes to bring an “immersive experience” to Richmond, and tells us that “all of our employees are Japanese, as is our background shopping music.”

The concept is to be able to bring Japan to Richmond, in a sense, where patrons are able to indulge in Japanese food, drinks, and culture, without having to take the long plane journey.

From what we’ve seen so far, the tiny shop looks packed with everything from novelty ramen cup flavours, to character-adorned candies, and multiple shelves of Pocky flavours.

Daruma is grand opening this Sunday, December 4, and will be open daily from 9:30 am to 12:30 am.

Daruma Convenience Store

Address: Unit 1361-8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

Instagram