We love a cozy neighbourhood café, especially when it tells you right in its name what kind of vibe to expect.

Simple Love Coffee Home has just soft opened in the South Cambie area on the first floor of the condo development Primrose by Transca.

Located at 4936 Cambie Street, just steps from Queen Elizabeth Park, Simple Love Coffee Home offers a cozy and welcoming space for coffee and keto desserts.

In addition to espresso drinks (with some very cute latte art!), expect treats like snickerdoodle cookies, double chocolate cookies, and other low-sugar options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Love Coffee Home (@simplelovecoffeehome)

Simple Love Coffee Home is currently open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and on weekends from 9 am to 4 pm.

Simple Love Coffee Home

Address: 4936 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram