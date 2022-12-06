Vancouver’s street food scene is one of the best around, and one of the very first festivals to celebrate it is officially returning.

Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is returning for its 11th year in January.

This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year should be no different.

Presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

In previous years, the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts – some favourites like Disco Cheetah and Shameless Buns among them – but organizers have yet to release a full list of participating trucks for the 2023 installment.

The free event will include some tented picnic tables and live music, too, so bundle up and prepare to get your fill of Vancouver’s best.

Street Food City will take place from January 21 to 29, 2023, and will run from 11 am to 2 pm on weekdays and until 5 pm on weekends.

With files from Hanna McLean