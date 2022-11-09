FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Saigon Bites: New spot for Vietnamese eats just opened in Burnaby

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
Nov 9 2022, 6:50 pm
Vancouver loves its banh mi, and this city has a ton of great options for the Vietnamese sandwich, but we’re always happy to hear when a new one opens up.

Burnaby’s newest must-try spot for sandwiches and coffee is Saigon Bites.

Opened just last week, Saigon Bites is located at 6285 Kingsway, right next to the bubble tea shop Xing Fu Tang.

The quick casual restaurant has a range of banh mi offerings, including its signature Xíu mại variety, a Vietnamese meatball style, and a mini, “breakfast size” sandwich for a lighter option.

 

In addition to its sandwiches, Saigon Bites offers a range of coffee beverages, including a pandan latte, ube latte, and Vietnamese egg coffee.

While it’s currently in its soft opening stage, you’ll find Saigon Bites open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Saigon Bites

Address: 6285 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 236-466-0280

Instagram

