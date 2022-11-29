Vancouver’s got a great selection of traditional burgers you can dive into, but we’ll never shy away from a new spot serving up a specialty variety of this handheld. Enter Petite Bao.

Located at 2825 West Broadway (the former location of Ramen Densetsu), Petite Bao is all about handcrafted bao burgers.

Dished is told this concept uses locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients to make its menu. Items up for order are inspired by Asian flavours and made with French cooking techniques, owners say.

The restaurant is approximately 1,000 square feet and has seating for 16.

In addition to some menu staples such as Pork Belly Baos and Buttermilk Fried Chicken Baos, this spot offers a selection of sides and sips like kombucha and sodas.

Petite Bao softly opened earlier this month but will be celebrating its grand opening on December 4.

Starting December 4 until December 18, folks can pop into the eatery and enjoy a buy-one-get-one FREE deal on the brand’s two signature aforementioned bao burgers.

You can find this joint open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Petite Bao

Address: 2825 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-800-0080

Instagram