More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in August

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is rolling on, and we have a new month packed with fun events to check out!

Let’s not dilly-dally. From Canada Pride to PNE Fair and more, here are 48 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this August!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly. Happening from August 17 to September 2, the fair has announced new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends like Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event is happening on Saturday, August 3, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

When: August 3, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride begins at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: Time to crank up the Kate Bush because we’re runnin’ up that hill for a good cause.

The 31st annual Grouse Grind Mountain Run returns to the popular North Shore mountain trail on Saturday, August 24. Participants will take on “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” while raising funds for North Short Rescue. A portion of each registration from the Grouse Grind Mountain Run will also be donated to the volunteer community-based search and rescue organization.

After completing their hike up the Grind, participants are invited to continue the fun at the post-race celebration in the Mountaintop Plaza. Recuperate and celebrate in the recovery zone, enjoy a BBQ and a live DJ, check out the interactive partner activations, and cheer the winners during the award presentations.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Grouse Grind

Registration: Online

What: Summertime and the slippin’ is easy, especially now that Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides are open for the season.

Bridal Falls Waterpark is helping visitors get wet and wild daily until Monday, September 2. Just a 90-minute drive from Vancouver, the popular Fraser Valley destination is designed for families, so young water lovers will have just as much fun as adults.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.

Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.

When: August 11, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer.

MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

Movies on the Mountain What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of popular films like Encanto, Barbie, Jurassic Park, Grease, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on Thursday nights in August. When: Every Thursday from August 1 to 29, 2024

Time: Movies will start at sunset; times may vary

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: Included with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, Download Ticket and Sunset Rate Ticket (visit Grouse Mountain after 7 pm for only $25). Purchase online Powell Street Festival What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood). Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art. When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Catch fan-favourite action films, gripping dramas, and more this season. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries. When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze, in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan, was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

When: August 1 until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.

What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday until August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary 1-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.

Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24

Time: 9 to 10 am

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza, outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session.

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various; purchase online

Voyage of the Gikumi What: Looking for a unique summer adventure for you and the family? Experience local lore and scenic views on a two-hour guided boat tour down Fraser River’s historic Cannery Channel in Richmond. Guests will discover how the river has been a creator, sculptor, and provider for the people along its banks. You’ll also hear stories of rum runners, rescued whales, abandoned boats, and more from experienced heritage interpreters.

When: August 10, 11, 17, 23 and 26, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm (August 26), 10:30 am (August 10, 11 and 23), 2:30 pm (August 17)

Where: Embark from Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site — 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Adults: $98 plus GST, Seniors (65+) and Youth (8-16): $90 plus GST. Purchase online

What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: North America’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog returns to Yaletown on Sunday, August 25. The free event features new attractions, playful photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.

The outdoor celebration is pet-friendly, so bring your furry family members along to join the party.

When: August 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Every Thursday evening until August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

When: Every Thursday until August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies begin at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions; purchase online

What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.

Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.

When: August 4, and September 8, 2024

Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Pacific FC on August 11 and Forge FC on August 18.

When: August 11 and 18, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup on August 3, LAFC on August 24, and Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship on August 27.

When: August 3, 24 and 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face Brazil on August 3 and Canada XV national team on August 17.

When: August 3 and August 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $29 plus fees, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with home games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on August 18 and the Ottawa Redblacks on August 31.

When: August 18 and 31, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns for 2024 and is better than ever.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouth-watering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks will also be available for purchase, and there will even be a special deep-sea DJ.

When: August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online

What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

When:

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

What: Tea in the Window at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.

Guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.” Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.

When: Monday to Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: $120 per person; reserve online

What: The Halal Ribfest will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, ice cream stalls and beverage options.

There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and a kids zone, though exact details will vary depending on the location.

When: August 30 to September 1, 2024

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

Enjoy the arts

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more. There will also be a new Sunday Sessions spotlighting great touring performers and local talents.

When: Various dates in August 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11, and several new murals will be created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 7 to 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Canadian comedy legend Kevin McDonald teams up with The Improv Centre for a special night in Vancouver. The co-founder of The Kids In The Hall will perform standup and join the improvisers for scenes onstage. He will also teach improv and sketch-based workshops at TIC.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction continues on the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is slated to open in 2026.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and include Fair admission. Purchase online.

Night Markets

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

Admission is free, and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to satisfy your tastebuds.

When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping and a diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front, highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

When: Every Friday from August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free