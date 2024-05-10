EventsDH Community PartnershipOutdoors

Get on the water in a dragon boat with community paddling days starting this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 10 2024, 9:59 pm
Get on the water in a dragon boat with community paddling days starting this month
The forecast for Metro Vancouver is filled with warm weather and sunny skies, which means it’s the perfect time to get on the water to cool off.

Dragon Boat BC is here to help with its expanded Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days, which will start on Sunday, May 26, in Olympic Village.

Each date in the series includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.

"Community is at the heart of our work at Birds Nest Properties," said Alvin Cheung, president of Dragon Boat BC, in a release. "We take immense pride in our ongoing support for Dragon Boat BC's Community Paddling Days, which introduce the sport and culture to a broader audience and bolster various local initiatives."

Participants can sign up now on the City of Vancouver’s ActiveNet Portal for the four sessions scheduled for May 26, July 7, August 4, and September 8.

Dragon Boat BC

Dragon Boat BC/Facebook

The first session at Creekside Paddling Centre features hourly dragon boat paddling sessions, water science activities, Indigenous walking tours, and art exhibitions exploring what’s under False Creek.

Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.

Dragon Boat BC

Dragon Boat BC/Facebook

Registration is by a minimum donation of $2 per person to support an important local cause. On May 26, funds will go towards False Creek Friends’ work in revitalizing the inlet.

Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days

When: May 26, July 7, August 4, and September 8, 2024
Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm
Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online

