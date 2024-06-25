Burnaby Blues and Roots reveals lineup for free summer festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024.

Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.

Music icon and civil rights activist Mavis Staples is beloved by fans for her soulful voice and powerful presence. She was a member of the family gospel group The Staples Singers, led by her father, “Pops” Staples, and is an acclaimed solo artist in her own right.

Staples has won three Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her hits include “I’ll Take You There” and “Let’s Do It Again,” and she has collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Prince, and Hozier. She was also chosen as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone.

Also performing at the festival are Calexico, The Suffers, Crystal Shawanda, and from the First Up with RBCXMusic program, the della kit.

Signature attractions and amenities like the community booths, food trucks and the beer garden are also slated to return.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said free admission will ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities with fellow music lovers.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming another legendary performer, Mavis Staples, to the Burnaby Blues + Roots stage for 2024, along with so many other talented musicians,” said Hurley in a release. “And we’re proud to once again be offering free admission, providing everyone with the opportunity to see an incredible festival in one of the most beautiful concert venues in B.C.”

Burnaby Blues and Roots has hosted a variety of award-winning artists throughout its 23-year history. Huge acts who have graced the Deer Lake Park stage include Robert Cray, Fleet Foxes, Smokey Robinson, k.d. Lang, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Feist.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free