Halal Ribfest: "The ultimate Halal BBQ experience" hits Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will not only host a Halal Food Fest this summer, which is a free event highlighting our region’s great halal food vendors, but there will also be a Halal Ribfest.
Founded in Toronto, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states.
The tour will arrive in Vancouver on August 30 and is calling itself “the ultimate Halal BBQ experience.”
The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options.
There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and a kids zone, though exact details will vary depending on the location.
This year’s festival will be held in Surrey’s Holland Park and tickets can be purchased online.
Halal Ribfest
When: August 30
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Tickets: Available online
With files from Daryn Wright
