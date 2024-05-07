The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is known for its over-the-top themed teas – from its stunning seasonal cherry blossom service to its holiday chalet-inspired offering, this spot doesn’t do anything halfway.

One of its most popular offerings, though, is its Tea in the Window service.

Finally returning for the season, Tea in the Window is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.

The art display and table also happen to be set up right inside the hotel’s street-level window display on West Georgia Street.

Kicking off on Tuesday, May 21, just in time for National Tea Day, the special experience will be available Monday through Friday with seatings at 11 am and 2 pm.

As for the tea itself, guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.”

This limited-time tea is $120 per person, and reservations can be made online right now.

Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.

This experience is super limited, so don’t wait to book.

Tea in the Window

When: Starting Tuesday, May 21; Mondays through Fridays at 11 am and 2 pm

Where: 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person

