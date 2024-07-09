Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pride Season is in full swing in Vancouver, and we’ve got the details on a massive event you need to add to your calendar.

Public Disco is hosting its third annual Pride Block Party on Saturday, August 3, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The 19+ event features international DJs and local performers, food trucks, pop-up bars, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

“As a queer-run organization, Public Disco is thrilled to produce our biggest PRIDE event to date,” said Nickolas Collinet, Executive Director of Public Disco Society, in a release. “Public Disco events pay homage to the rich and diverse history of dance music, rooted in the pioneering efforts of Black, Queer, and Trans communities in Chicago and New York.

“This event celebrates the resilience of these communities, honouring their commitments to dance music culture and their ongoing work to bring people together through music.”

Public Disco is a registered non-profit organization and held its first event in 2017 in Vancouver’s colourful Alley Oop. Since then, the group has hosted events around the city, including during the annual mural festival.

The open-air, all-day celebration of queer dance music is taking over the industrial Mount Pleasant laneway at West 3rd and Ontario Street.

Get ready to dance the day away with international house music DJs Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland while discovering new temporary murals by queer artists Ciele Beau and Christina Hryc.

Local DJ Nancy Dru curated the event, which also includes DJs Sam Steele, Adam 2 and DJ Grooveheart, and gogo dancers from Vancouver’s kiki Ballroom Scene.

The fully licensed Canada Pride 2024 event runs from 3 to 11:30 pm with pop-up bars serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and Good Dogs Plant Foods and Mom’s Grilled Cheese food trucks dishing out the delicious eats.

Organizers shared that the block party is accessible, located on flat concrete, and has wheelchair-accessible washrooms. There will be shaded social hangout spaces, quiet areas, and picnic tables for rest and dining. And Good Night Out will be on-site to provide harm-reduction services.

“The Vancouver Pride Society is proud to partner with local organizations like Public Disco to expand Canada Pride programming throughout Vancouver,” said Madison Holding, co-executive director of Vancouver Pride Society, in a statement. “Canada Pride is a momentous occasion that not only highlights the vibrancy of Vancouver’s 2SLGBTQAI+ community but also underscores our city’s dedication to fostering a culture of acceptance and celebration.”

Two dollars from every ticket will go towards the Vancouver Pride Society’s Bursary Program, which supports local equity-deserving organizations, projects, and initiatives.

When: August 3, 2024

Time: 3 to 11:30 pm

Where: West 3rd Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Admission: $23.10 to $44.10, which includes GST. Purchase online