One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be over 36 events at two outdoor stages and four participating venues to check out, including live music, dance performances, film screenings and more. The full festival schedule will be released online on July 18.

Highlights include Ryuho Shakuhachi Kai, a leading maker of the bamboo shakuhachi flute from Japan, hafu vocalist Kimiko, and a screening of the documentary Between Pictures: The Lens of Tamio Wakayama by Cindy Mochizuki.

Attendees can also go on walking tours, check out martial arts demos and children’s activities, and watch the annual sumo tournament.

Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more during your visit. There will be over 20 food vendors to discover this year.

Get ready to try long-time festival favourites like The Greater Vancouver Japanese Canadian Citizens’ Association’s Spam Masubi, returning vendors Tonari Gumi and the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Salmon BBQ, and more.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free