Get ready to make a splash this summer Vancouver! The Vancouver Aquarium’s bubbling adults-only after hours event series returns for 2024 and it’s better than ever.

Fish & Sips is back for the summer as a 19+ mixer event, featuring good tunes, delicious eats, and lively entertainment as you explore the ocean’s wonders. If you didn’t make it out last season, you’ll want to add this event to the top of your summer to-do list.

Three special events will take place on June 22, July 20 and August 24 with tickets priced at just $35! Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouth-watering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks will also be available for purchase.

Grab a drink and make your way to the dance floor with tunes from a special deep-sea DJ. You’ll dance, mingle with other guests, brush up on your aquarium knowledge, and connect with Vancouver!

But don’t wait until the last minute — you’ll want to reel your in tickets early since last year’s events sold out quickly. Tickets for the Fish & Sips events in July and August will be launched closer to the event dates.

Who’s ready to be happy as a clam this summer? Swim over to the Vancouver Aquarium’s website to learn more about the events and purchase your tickets to the first Fish & Sips summer event on June 22.

When: June 22, July 20, and August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: $35