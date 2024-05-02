EventsConcerts

Salmon Sessions Music Festival returns with fin-tastic lineup this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 2 2024, 1:00 am
Salmon Sessions Music Festival returns with fin-tastic lineup this summer
Salmon Sessions Music Festival (Anna Burns/Facebook)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Free Mother's Day Flowers on Robson Street

Sat, May 11, 1:00pm

Free Mother's Day Flowers on Robson Street

The Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Thu, May 16, 7:30pm

The Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls

Brewhalla Fort Langley

Sat, May 18, 12:00pm

Brewhalla Fort Langley

Spirits In The Park

Sun, May 19, 2:00pm

Spirits In The Park

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The second annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival, presented by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Penmar Community Arts Society, will be held at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club (SFGC) on Saturday, August 24.

Guests will enjoy great live music, explore the Little Campbell Hatchery, food vendors and beer garden, and more at the all-ages event.

“This event not only celebrates the power of music and community but is also a great opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause,” said Diana Barkley, SFGC president, in a release. “By coming together to enjoy great music, all of us can make a difference in supporting our Hatchery’s essential work.”

The Little Campbell Hatchery is entirely volunteer-run and releases approximately 100,000 salmon each year back into the Little Campbell River. Salmon Sessions Music Festival is helping to raise funds for a new hatchery building.

“This vital conservation effort relies on community support to continue its mission of preserving and enhancing salmon populations in the region,” added festival organizers in a statement.”

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club/Facebook

The festival has unveiled the five acts taking to the stage at SFGC in August, ranging in genres from rock, funk, folk, and country:

  • Daniel Wesley
  • Camaro 67
  • Brass Camel
  • Antonio Larosa
  • Fionn
Daniel Wesley

Daniel Wesley (Jen Findaly/Facebook)

Music lovers will also go on guided tours of Little Campbell Hatchery while attending the Salmon Sessions Music Festival. You’ll get to meet the dedicated volunteers who help care for the hatchery while learning about the important conservation efforts undertaken at the facilities.

Salmon Sessions Music Festival

When: August 24, 2024
Time: 4 to 11 pm
Where: Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club – 1284 – 184th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Go on sale May 3 online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop