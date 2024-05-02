Salmon Sessions Music Festival returns with fin-tastic lineup this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The lineup of music festivals coming to Metro Vancouver continues to grow, and we’ve got the details of an exciting one that is also supporting an important cause.

The second annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival, presented by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Penmar Community Arts Society, will be held at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club (SFGC) on Saturday, August 24.

Guests will enjoy great live music, explore the Little Campbell Hatchery, food vendors and beer garden, and more at the all-ages event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penmar Community Arts Society (@penmarcommunityarts)

“This event not only celebrates the power of music and community but is also a great opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause,” said Diana Barkley, SFGC president, in a release. “By coming together to enjoy great music, all of us can make a difference in supporting our Hatchery’s essential work.”

The Little Campbell Hatchery is entirely volunteer-run and releases approximately 100,000 salmon each year back into the Little Campbell River. Salmon Sessions Music Festival is helping to raise funds for a new hatchery building.

“This vital conservation effort relies on community support to continue its mission of preserving and enhancing salmon populations in the region,” added festival organizers in a statement.”

The festival has unveiled the five acts taking to the stage at SFGC in August, ranging in genres from rock, funk, folk, and country:

Daniel Wesley

Camaro 67

Brass Camel

Antonio Larosa

Fionn

Music lovers will also go on guided tours of Little Campbell Hatchery while attending the Salmon Sessions Music Festival. You’ll get to meet the dedicated volunteers who help care for the hatchery while learning about the important conservation efforts undertaken at the facilities.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club – 1284 – 184th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Go on sale May 3 online