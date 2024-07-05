Huge Lower Mainland waterpark now open for summer fun

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime and the slippin’ is easy, especially now that Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides are open for the season.

Bridal Falls Waterpark is helping visitors get wet and wild daily until Monday, September 2.

Just a 90-minute drive from Vancouver, the popular Fraser Valley destination is designed for families, so young water lovers will have just as much fun as the adults.

There are also no stairs at Bridal Falls Waterpark, which means that everyone can take a turn going down the slides without worrying about a strenuous climb.

The waterpark is located just steps from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park in Rosedale. The park is just past Chilliwack and is a popular stop for hikers, sightseers, and travellers looking for a perfect lunch spot.

Bridal Veil Falls sees the water cascade more than 60 metres down.

For more aquatic action, Bridal Falls Waterpark offers several waterslides for all ages to choose from.

There are three children’s slides that land in the family-friendly waterplay area, including Out of the Pelican’s Beak, Squirt Guns, and a whale spout spray.

More adventurous guests can slip down the Night Fighter, Kamikaze, and the Water Blaster. You can even hop on a tube down The River Rapids or brave The Black Hole for a high-speed slide that is totally in the dark.

And when you need a break from the action, chill out (and warm up) in The Giant Hot Tub which was completely rebuilt in 2021 and heats up to a temperature of 102°C.

The park has plenty of green space, covered areas, and picnic tables for lunch and snacks between slides. Guests are welcome to bring their own food or purchase something from the ice cream and coffee shop or the concession and snack bar.

Tickets for the 2024 Bridal Falls Waterpark are on sale now, including a frequent slider pass, dry day pass option, and a last 90-minute ticket.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale

Cost: Various, purchase online

