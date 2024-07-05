EventsSummerCuratedOutdoors

Huge Lower Mainland waterpark now open for summer fun

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 5 2024, 12:00 pm
Huge Lower Mainland waterpark now open for summer fun
Bridal Falls Waterpark/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Improv for Beginners

Sat, September 2, 3:30pm

Improv for Beginners

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Fri, July 5, 5:00pm

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Glitter Crash

Sat, July 13, 7:00pm

Glitter Crash

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime and the slippin’ is easy, especially now that Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides are open for the season.

Bridal Falls Waterpark is helping visitors get wet and wild daily until Monday, September 2.

Just a 90-minute drive from Vancouver, the popular Fraser Valley destination is designed for families, so young water lovers will have just as much fun as the adults.

There are also no stairs at Bridal Falls Waterpark, which means that everyone can take a turn going down the slides without worrying about a strenuous climb.

The waterpark is located just steps from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park in Rosedale. The park is just past Chilliwack and is a popular stop for hikers, sightseers, and travellers looking for a perfect lunch spot.

Bridal Veil Falls sees the water cascade more than 60 metres down.

Bridal Veils Fall

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

For more aquatic action, Bridal Falls Waterpark offers several waterslides for all ages to choose from.

There are three children’s slides that land in the family-friendly waterplay area, including Out of the Pelican’s Beak, Squirt Guns, and a whale spout spray.

Bridal Falls Waterpark

Bridal Falls Waterpark/Facebook

More adventurous guests can slip down the Night Fighter, Kamikaze, and the Water Blaster. You can even hop on a tube down The River Rapids or brave The Black Hole for a high-speed slide that is totally in the dark.

And when you need a break from the action, chill out (and warm up) in The Giant Hot Tub which was completely rebuilt in 2021 and heats up to a temperature of 102°C.

Bridal Falls Waterpark

Bridal Falls Waterpark/Facebook

The park has plenty of green space, covered areas, and picnic tables for lunch and snacks between slides. Guests are welcome to bring their own food or purchase something from the ice cream and coffee shop or the concession and snack bar.

Tickets for the 2024 Bridal Falls Waterpark are on sale now, including a frequent slider pass, dry day pass option, and a last 90-minute ticket.

Bridal Falls Waterpark

When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale
Cost: Various, purchase online

Facebook | Instagram

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop