Strap on those dancing shoes, Vancouver, because Fitness World is hosting the MSINGI Afro Movement Summer Series all summer long for free.

Starting Tuesday, July 16, and running weekly until Tuesday, August 27, these seven workshops hosted by the Director of Fitness Classes at Fitness World, Ingrid Knight-Cohee, are designed to help you groove while enhancing your functional strength through movement and mobility.

These free sessions will take place at Canada Place North, giving you a stunning view of the water while you dance your way to your fitness goals.

This all-ages, free, inclusive, outdoor fitness class is part of MSINGI, a new innovative class format from Fitness World that combines the fundamentals of fitness with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion — all set to the infectious sound of Afro beats.

With this new class format, Fitness World is bringing free and accessible fitness to Vancouverites all summer long through the MSINGI Afro Movement Summer Series.

This event is free for everyone, meaning you don’t need a Fitness World membership to participate, but getting one can help you round out your fitness routine and keep you active in between classes — and memberships start at just $1 a month.

Dancers looking to participate in this series are encouraged to bring a water bottle, and wear clothes you can move and get sweaty in, so leave the business suit at home and get your athletic attire on!

You can register for the MSINGI Afro Movement Summer Series now and check out Fitness World to help you reach your fitness goals this summer.

When: Every Tuesday starting July 16 to August 27, 2024

Where: Canada Place North — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tickets: This series is FREE to attend all summer