Canada Pride lounges bring massive lineup of stars to Vancouver

Pride season is in full swing, and Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has a huge lineup of programming prepared for its Canada Pride 2024.

Beginning on July 26 and running until August 4, the city-wide celebration will include dozens of events, a Queer Rights Summit, a Pride Block Party, VanPrideFest and the Vancouver Pride Parade, and more.

There will also be two Pride Lounges on Granville Island and in Davie Village, packed with epic entertainment you need to add to your calendar.

The lounges are curated by local community organizers and will celebrate the creators who build 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces in Vancouver throughout the year.

Helping to kick the festivities off is the Bubly Davie Street Lounge, open from July 26 to August 4. The hub of queer creativity and expression will host the Canada Pride 2024 opening ceremony, featuring local Indigenous icon Jaylene Tyme, the Indigenous burlesque troupe Virago Nation and more.

Other Bubly Davie Street Lounge highlights include the popular Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast, Vancouver Pride’s first-ever Latin party, The Next Generation: Drag Takeover, curated by VNDS 2024 winner Androgynass and runner-up Atondra, and a street party hosted by Queer and Lesbian collective Babes on Babes. A full lineup of events can be found online.

Head across False Creek to the Granville Island Lounge, which will serve up an exciting mix of low-key and high-energy events for everyone to enjoy from August 1 to 4. The Queer Haven opens with Comedy Here Often’s showcase of Vancouver’s funniest queer comics.

Come back the next day for the Patio Party with Fruit Forward, featuring a curated selection of natural wines, and Hotlatch’s Pride Party, with DJs and performers celebrating Indiqueer joy. The Granville Island Lounge will also include Sweet Soul Saturday, Gateo Pride featuring Bronx-based Dominicana DJ Ultraviolet from House of Yes NYC, Gaymer Pride, and the “Last Dance” Closing Party.

Both lounges are located just a short drive, transit ride, or bike trip to VanPrideFest on August 3 and 4, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities.

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: July 26 to August 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

When: July 26 to August 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online