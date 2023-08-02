More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in August

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is rolling on and we have a brand new month packed with fun events to check out!

Let’s not dilly-dally. From Pride celebrations to Granville Block Party, the PNE Fair and more, here are 48 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this August!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in August

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023 (Festival), August 6, 2023 (Parade)

Time: Various times

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Cost: Free

What: Granville Block Party, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), will transform the intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street into a pedestrian-only party.

Attendees will enjoy live music, market vendors, art demos and workshops, and more. And bring your dancing shoes as the lineup of Block Party headliners include favourites The Boom Booms, Public Disco, Van Vogue Jam, Tonye Aganaba, and Missy D.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District — Intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street

Cost: Free

What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps’ march to international supremacy continues this week when they take on a powerhouse team from Mexico’s top league.

Tigres UANL, the CONCACAF Champions in 2020, will play the Whitecaps at BC Place on Friday, August 4, in the Round of 32. It’s the latest match for both teams in the Leagues Cup, a “World Cup-style” tournament that runs until August 19.

When: August 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Festival’s Mount Pleasant Street Party goes down at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more. Best of all, the festivities will be free to enjoy.

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening until August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday until August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 19 to September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage. Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Talent, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, AQUA, and Jason Derulo.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 5, 2023, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 8 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 8 pm (weekends and holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Tickets are $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and children three and under are free.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday until August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The kitty celebration has a huge lineup of activities, including a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Spend Canada Day weekend at the Malahat SkyWalk, including the kickoff of the Summer SkyWalk Music Series. Every Saturday, the popular destination will feature live music, local brews, handmade pizza, and dairy-free soft serve along with its signature breathtaking views.

The Malahat SkyWalk is family-friendly so bring the whole crew to your new summertime happy place.

When: Every Saturday until September 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm

Where: Malahat Skywalk — 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat, BC (Vancouver Island)

Cost: Admission ticket includes the Music experience. Buy tickets online and save at the gate

What: A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!

Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 2 to 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 30, 2023

Time: Film screenings begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The first Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival, presented by Lakeland Flowers, will delight visitors of all ages until September 4.

Guests of the largest summer floral experience in the Lower Mainland will discover 45 acres of huge sunflowers, lush lavender, buckwheat, phacelia, and more.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $10 general admission which includes a U-pick five-stem bunch. Children three and under are free. Purchase online

What: Hello Yello is on a mission to change Vancouver’s reputation one spontaneous conversation at a time, starting off with its first public space launch in Kitsilano. For two weeks, the neighbourhood plaza at West 4th and Maple Street will be transformed into a pop-up space where connection is encouraged.

When: Now until August 11, 2023

Where: Neighbourhood Plaza — West 4th and Maple Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots’s Country Night features performances by LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts. The 93.7 JR Country-presented event is sure to get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to the artists’ high-energy performances.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148 Street, Surrey

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey from August 12 to September 3 at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: August 12 to September 3, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29 to $59, book online

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm; screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

Happy Pride

What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Afroqueer YVR is a QTBIPOC inclusive event that celebrates the Black LGBTQIA+ community by holding space for queer, femme, trans, genderqueer, and non-gender-conforming Black people.

The fifth annual event will be held at 1100 Bute Street and features an all-black lineup of DJs, dancers, vendors, security, and staff.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight

Where: 1100 Bute Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2S+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday, plus extra dates during Pride from August 3 to 7, 2023

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street

Cost: $32, purchase online

What: BC Place is hosting its first-ever Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as photo ops and live music by DJ O Show.

You can also head inside Gate E to find additional food and beverage options as well as access indoor washrooms.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 5 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year will feature 92 films from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.

When: August 10 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Passes: Purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils from August 8 to 13, Spokane Indians from August 22 to 27, and Hillsboro Hops from August 29 to September 3.

When: Various dates

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872-5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Calgary Stampeders on August 12 and Hamilton Tiger-Cats on August 26, 2023.

When: August 12 and 26, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with a variety of exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the Caps as they face Tigres UANL on August 4 and San Jose Earthquakes on August 20.

When: August 4 and August 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits hosts and will compete in the CEBL Championship Weekend from August 11 to 13, 2023 at Langley Events Centre. The exciting event will also feature a street festival, a concert series, a Commissioner’s Breakfast and the CEBL Awards show, youth basketball events, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC brings Canadian Premier League soccer action to Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre throughout the summer. Games include Valour FC on August 6 and Pacific FC on August 19.

When: August 6 and 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre — 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

The highly anticipated event features 24 wines, more than 12 whiskies, cognac, and beer for guests to sip on. Brands that you can discover include Westland Distillery, Stauning Whiskey, Talisker, Lastella Winery, and Daou Vineyards.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

What: One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Pan Pacific Vancouver is serving up live jazz, a decadent dinner buffet, and stunning waterfront views every Saturday night. Acclaimed local musicians will set the mood while you dine on a mouthwatering array of dishes. Just make sure to save room for dessert.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $72 for adults, $68 for seniors, and $36 per child ages 6 to 12 years, plus taxes. Reserve online

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The outdoor concert series continues on August 12 at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event on the Boxcar Patio.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Boxcar Patio — 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: The 1931 Gallery Bistro at Vancouver Art Gallery will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The 1931 Gallery Bistro usually closes at 4 pm, so this is a rare chance to spend a romantic summer evening on the patio space – plus, admission tickets to the gallery will get you a free drink!

When: Every Friday night until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: Serate in Piazza is a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday at the Italian Cultural Centre. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night throughout the summer

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

Enjoy the arts

What: Drake is on the road this summer with longtime collaborator 21 Savage with the

It’s All A Blur tour, and it’s coming to Vancouver for two shows in August.

It is Drake’s first tour in five years, but the multi-platinum star has kept busy. In that time, he has released four albums, including 2022’s Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album topped Billboard’s 200 chart with all 16 songs debuting on the iconic Hot 100 list.

When: August 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until August 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets are available online

What: Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)’ 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy The Prom and the fast-paced family adventure Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings until August 26.

When: Now until August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: Now until August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 19 to September 4, and music fans in Vancouver will definitely want to check out the nightly Summer Night Concerts.

Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE fairgoers to enjoy. Artists include TLC, Billy Talent, Aqua and Jason Derulo.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm (Fair hours), 8:30 pm (concert)

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $20 and can be found online. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: The ninth annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and Disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy live music, dance, and more.

When: August 9 to 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival presented by Parkland returns to Deer Lake Park this summer with free admission. Headlining the festival is multi-time JUNO award winner and member of the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Country Music Halls of Fame, Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The festival will also feature performances by Allison Russell, The Dip, Boy Golden, The Trade-Offs and a to-be-announced artist from the First Up with RBCXMusic program.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Gates at 1 pm)

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free. The event site has a capacity of 9,000 attendees

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until November 29, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall — 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster