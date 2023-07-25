Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!

Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 2 to 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.

The movie screenings take place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Movies will begin after sunset.

And if you’ve forgotten to bring drinks or snacks with you, Lansdowne Centre has you covered with a variety of restaurants and shops ready to satisfy your hunger.

Here is the list of movies you can see on the giant screen starting this month.

August 2: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

August 9: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

August 16: Fast X



August 23: Top Gun: Maverick

August 30: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

And for more summer fun, check out the Richmond Fusion Fest at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13.

This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 30, 2023

Time: Film screenings begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free