FREE drive-in movies nights are returning to Richmond next month
A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!
Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 2 to 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.
The movie screenings take place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Movies will begin after sunset.
And if you’ve forgotten to bring drinks or snacks with you, Lansdowne Centre has you covered with a variety of restaurants and shops ready to satisfy your hunger.
Here is the list of movies you can see on the giant screen starting this month.
August 2: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
August 9: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
August 16: Fast X
August 23: Top Gun: Maverick
August 30: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
And for more summer fun, check out the Richmond Fusion Fest at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13.
This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.
Lansdowne Centre Drive-In Movie Series
When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 30, 2023
Time: Film screenings begins after sunset
Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Cost: Free
