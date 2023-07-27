The Vancouver Art Gallery happens to have one of the city’s best-kept secrets: a really great rooftop patio.

Located at the 1931 Gallery Bistro on the second level, the bistro offers indoor as well as outdoor dining with its charming patio space, complete with views of downtown and the historic Law Courts across the way.

Next month, 1931 Gallery Bistro will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The 1931 Gallery Bistro usually closes at 4 pm, so this is a rare chance to spend a romantic summer evening on the patio space – plus, admission tickets to the gallery will get you a free drink!

The Friday night patio service will feature drinks from a limited beverage menu, along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks. It will be bar service only, with no table service offered on those evenings, and you must have proof of admission in order to get the free drink.

A Friday of gallery browsing and drinks sounds pretty ideal to us, so don’t miss out on this limited-time feature, only available Friday evenings in August.

Friday Nights at 1931 Gallery Bistro

When: Every Friday night in August, starting August 4, from 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver