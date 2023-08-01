EventsSummerCurated

Vancouver Queer Film Festival returns for its 35th anniversary

Tanushi Bhatnagar
Tanushi Bhatnagar
|
Aug 1 2023, 10:31 pm
Vancouver Queer Film Festival returns for its 35th anniversary
Stills from Queer Parivar | Before I Change My Mind/VQFF

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Wed, July 19, 10:00am

Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Sun, August 20, 9:00am

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

2023 Zero Waste Conference: Climate Action through Circularity

Wed, November 1, 8:00am

2023 Zero Waste Conference: Climate Action through Circularity

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is the season of pride, and celebrations will continue throughout August as the Vancouver Queer Film Festival (VQFF) is returning for its 35th run.

Running from August 10 to 20, 2023, this year’s VQFF will be available to watch both in-person and online. It will showcase 92 films from 27 different countries including Portugal, France, Chile, Germany, Argentina, the UK, Canada, and the US.

The film festival is presented by Out on Screen, a non-profit organization. As the name suggests, it aims to celebrate cinema made exclusively by 2SLGBTQIA+ storytellers and will include films, workshops, and Q&A sessions with artists and filmmakers.

Vancouver Queer Film Festival

Vancouver Queer Film Festival

VQFF will kick off on August 10 with an opening presentation titled Stronger Together. It will showcase six short films starting at 7 pm, which will then transform into an opening night party at the Vancouver Playhouse. Entry to the party will be included in the tickets to the opening night.

Some films featured at the festival in the following days include the Sundance Best Short Film Award winner Thriving: A Dissociated Reverie, the premiere of the Canadian feature film 1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture, and the South African feature film Runs in the Family. 

The in-person events will be held at the International Village and the VIFF Vancity Theatre, depending on the film you’re watching — be sure to check your tickets.

Tickets to both the in-person events and online events depend on a sliding scale from $5 to $21 (including taxes), depending on what you can afford to pay. One ticket amounts to one film only. If you want access to all films online or in-person, you can even opt for a festival pass starting from $100 (digital only) to $175.

You can get both tickets and passes online on the Out of Screen website.

Vancouver Queer Film Festival 

When: August 10-20, 2023

Time: Timing varies

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets and Passes: In-person and video-on-demand are available online

Tanushi BhatnagarTanushi Bhatnagar
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.