Vancouver Queer Film Festival returns for its 35th anniversary

Summer is the season of pride, and celebrations will continue throughout August as the Vancouver Queer Film Festival (VQFF) is returning for its 35th run.

Running from August 10 to 20, 2023, this year’s VQFF will be available to watch both in-person and online. It will showcase 92 films from 27 different countries including Portugal, France, Chile, Germany, Argentina, the UK, Canada, and the US.

The film festival is presented by Out on Screen, a non-profit organization. As the name suggests, it aims to celebrate cinema made exclusively by 2SLGBTQIA+ storytellers and will include films, workshops, and Q&A sessions with artists and filmmakers.

VQFF will kick off on August 10 with an opening presentation titled Stronger Together. It will showcase six short films starting at 7 pm, which will then transform into an opening night party at the Vancouver Playhouse. Entry to the party will be included in the tickets to the opening night.

Some films featured at the festival in the following days include the Sundance Best Short Film Award winner Thriving: A Dissociated Reverie, the premiere of the Canadian feature film 1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture, and the South African feature film Runs in the Family.

The in-person events will be held at the International Village and the VIFF Vancity Theatre, depending on the film you’re watching — be sure to check your tickets.

Tickets to both the in-person events and online events depend on a sliding scale from $5 to $21 (including taxes), depending on what you can afford to pay. One ticket amounts to one film only. If you want access to all films online or in-person, you can even opt for a festival pass starting from $100 (digital only) to $175.

You can get both tickets and passes online on the Out of Screen website.

When: August 10-20, 2023

Time: Timing varies

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets and Passes: In-person and video-on-demand are available online