Here's why this year’s new Vancouver Pride Parade route ends near BC Place

One of the city’s hottest events of the summer is back this weekend with a brand new route that will help ensure more attendees than ever can join the fun.

The 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade is happening on Sunday, August 6, with a new route that stretches from its longtime home in the West End to the festival’s new location in False Creek.

It will be a big change for the event and for longtime fans, but we’re here to help you make the most of your Pride Parade with our checklist of everything you need to know about this weekend’s festivities.

New, longer route

Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will begin at noon at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

While it starts at Davie Street, it will not travel along the previous route but will move to Beach and Pacific instead. The new route is also longer, stretching for 3.1 km versus the previous 2.7 km length.

The new route is flatter and includes fewer hills, more shade, and wider sidewalks. It will also pass closer to the Yaletown-Roundhouse Skytrain station, which allows more attendees to access the event via transit.

“These updates were made following community consultations and aim to make the event more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for everyone who attends,” said Vancouver Pride in a statement.

Road closures

Traffic will be impacted along the parade route this Sunday, so make sure to walk, ride, or transit if possible to get to the event.

A section of Denman Street and a part of Davie Street will be closed, as well as Beach Avenue from Denman to Jervis and Pacific Avenue from Jervis to Carral Street. Some bus routes in the area will also be impacted.

Vancouver Pride states that the earliest that roads will be closing is at 5 am on August 6. Road closures will be done on a rolling basis to minimize the impact on the residents and businesses as much as possible. Organizers also hope to have all streets reopened by 4 pm or earlier.

What to see during the parade

This year’s parade will feature 120 local community groups, non-profit organizations, businesses, and more showcasing their support for the 2SLGBTQAI+ communities.

There will also be three host stations and four accessible viewing zones to take in the community celebration.

Having fun at VanPrideFest

Vancouver Pride Parade will disperse in False Creek, but the fun is just getting started at the 2023 VanPrideFest in Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concorde Pacific Place.

The free festival on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.

Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest on August 5 and 6 alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.

Vancouver Pride Parade

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Starts at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ends at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Cost: Free

