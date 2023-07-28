World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey from August 12 to September 3 at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

“The Big Bounce Canada is the largest touring inflatable event in the world,” said event organizers online. “We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.”

Your ticket to The Big Bounce includes a dedicated timeslot in The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle filled with completely customized inflatable attractions.

You’ll also have unlimited access for three hours to The Giant, which stretches 300 metres long; Air Space, filled with spaceships, aliens, and giant planets; and Sport Slam, packed with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

There are four ticket types available, ranging from toddler to adults only, and bookings are open now.

When: August 12 to September 3, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online