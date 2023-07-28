EventsSummer

World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 28 2023, 10:38 pm
World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)
The Big Bounce Canada/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Wed, July 19, 10:00am

Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Sat, July 22, 8:00pm

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Sun, August 20, 9:00am

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey from August 12 to September 3 at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Bounce Canada (@bigbouncecanada)

“The Big Bounce Canada is the largest touring inflatable event in the world,” said event organizers online. “We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.”

The Big Bounce

The Big Bounce Canada/Facebook

Your ticket to The Big Bounce includes a dedicated timeslot in The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle filled with completely customized inflatable attractions.

You’ll also have unlimited access for three hours to The Giant, which stretches 300 metres long; Air Space, filled with spaceships, aliens, and giant planets; and Sport Slam, packed with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

The Big Bounce Canada

The Big Bounce Canada/Facebook

There are four ticket types available, ranging from toddler to adults only, and bookings are open now.

The Big Bounce

The Big Bounce Canada/Facebook

The Big Bounce Canada

When: August 12 to September 3, 2023
Time: Various time slots
Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey
Cost: $29-$59, book online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.