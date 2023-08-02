A FREE family-friendly Block Party is taking over Granville Street this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new outdoor festival is coming to downtown Vancouver this month and you won’t want to miss a single day.

Granville Block Party, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), is happening on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

The intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street will transform into a pedestrian-only party from 1 to 7 pm on both days. And organizers say the family-friendly event is happening at an important time for the neighbourhood.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event in the Granville Entertainment District (GED),” said Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van, in a release. “This is a critical transition period for Granville Street, especially with the recently developed Granville Street Planning Project underway.

“As an organization, we believe there is no better time than now for the GED to have its own hallmark event. I’m looking forward to seeing the streets filled with thousands of attendees enjoying all Granville Street offers.”

The fully licensed, inclusive, and family-friendly event is described as the first of its kind for Downtown Vancouver. Attendees will enjoy live music, market vendors, art demos and workshops, and more.

Bring your dancing shoes as the lineup of Block Party headliners include favourites The Boom Booms, Public Disco, Van Vogue Jam, Tonye Aganaba, and Missy D.

Other announced performers include:

Balkan Shmalkan

The Roxy House Band

Ian Cromwell

Locals Lounge

Cookin’ with Brass

Now or Never Crew

Mexican Dance Ensemble

Royal Academy of Punjab

Vancouver Okinawa Taiko

You can even enjoy an alcoholic beverage while exploring the festival as the entire site is fully licensed and sponsored by Red Truck Beer Company.

And while you’re checking out Granville Block Party, make sure to stop by the many delicious restaurants and unique businesses in the GED and Downtown Vancouver. It’s a great opportunity to shop and support local.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District — Intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street

Cost: Free

