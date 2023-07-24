BC Place revs up for Vancouver Pride with FREE patio party next week

The biggest Pride event in the city’s calendar is coming up fast, and BC Place is ready to help all the attendees stay refreshed during the festivities.

Pride Pit Stop, happening at the stadium’s Gate E on Sunday, August 6, is a day-long celebration with a beer garden, live entertainment, and more.

No tickets are required for the free event, and it’s also a perfect way to keep the fun going before, during and after the annual Vancouver Pride Parade, which will follow a new route to the festival’s new location in False Creek.

“Come celebrate with food trucks, drink service, photo opportunities, and live music featuring DJ O Show, a proud member of the Squamish Nation and recipient of the 2018 Stand Out Award from the Vancouver Pride Society,” said BC Place in a social media post.

The first-ever Pride Pit Stop will also see BC Place opening up its concourse inside Gate E to allow guests to discover additional food and drink options, including delicious limited-edition Pride features from concession brands in the stadium.

The 2023 Vancouver Pride Festival is a free two-day festival that will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place on August 5 and 6.

Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site.

This year’s parade will proceed down Beach Avenue and Pacific Street with over 100 local community groups, non-profit organizations, businesses, and more expected to showcase their support for the 2SLGBTQAI+ communities. It will also feature three accessible viewing zones and three host stations.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

