Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival announces free admission for 2023

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 12, has announced that admission will be free for 2023.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley says that free admission will ensure that everyone will have an opportunity to enjoy the festivities with fellow music lovers.

“The Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival is one of the most exciting events that we host in Burnaby,” said Hurley in a release. “By removing ticket fees we’re ensuring that everyone in our community will have the chance to come down to Deer Lake Park and enjoy a fantastic day of music with friends and family.”

The lineup for the huge outdoor concert will be announced later this spring, with signature attractions and amenities like the family zone and food trucks slated to return.

Burnaby Blues and Roots has hosted a variety of award-winning artists throughout its 22-year history. Huge acts who have graced the Deer Lake Park stage include Robert Cray, Smokey Robinson, K.D. lang, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Feist.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Cost: Free