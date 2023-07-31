Translink unveils bee-autiful bus for annual Vancouver Pride celebrations (PHOTOS)

Bus riders are in for a fabulous time this month thanks to the return of an eye-catching vehicle designed in honour of the annual Vancouver Pride Festival and Parade.

TransLink has unveiled the 2023 PrideBus designed by internationally renowned Vancouver artist, philanthropist, and AIDS awareness advocate Joe Average.

The one-of-a-kind bus will be in service from July 31 to the end of August and features the artist’s iconic piece, Bee Line.

“I’m that one bee that’s always going in the other direction of the masses,” said Average in a release.

Average is renowned for his decades-long advocacy for people living with HIV while coping with HIV health issues himself. His numerous awards and honours include the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Community Achievement and the Order of British Columbia.

TransLink employees along with Average will march in the 45th annual Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, August 6. Pride-themed TransLink swag and postcard artwork will also be given away throughout the parade route.

“We are excited to join this important event celebrating our city’s wonderful diversity,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn added in a statement. “We encourage everyone to ride with pride and take transit to and from the Pride Festival.”

When: August 5 and 6, 2023 (Festival), August 6, 2023 (Parade)

Time: Various times

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concorde Pacific Place (Festival). Parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.