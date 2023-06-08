A huge FREE block party is taking over Mount Pleasant this summer

Art lovers and partygoers will want to make plans to visit East Van this summer.

Vancouver Mural Festival has announced the return of its popular Mount Pleasant Street Party from August 10 to 13 at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more. Best of all, the festivities will be free to enjoy.

“The Mount Pleasant Street Party has been one of Vancouver Mural Festival’s signature events since the festival began in 2016,” said Adrian Sinclair, VMF co-founder and director of engagement, in a release. “We’re excited to bring back this family-friendly event and connect folks through community arts, music and performances.

“We are shaping a future where arts and culture are part of the very fabric of our society by using murals and events as a way to connect Metro Vancouver’s kaleidoscope of vibrant cultures and thriving communities.”

Guests can explore five exciting zones at the City Centre Artist Lodge, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, and Main Alley. There will be free, all-ages activities, including open artist studios, DJs, games, and a market with rotating vendors.

If you want to unwind for a moment, visit the low stim/chill zone with one of the tasty dishes from the food trucks on-site. And there are plenty of colourful corners to sit and connect with friends throughout the event.

You’ll also want to save the date for VMF 2023 happening from August 4 to 13, with new murals, live performances, and pop-up activations around the city.

Highlights include the Public Disco Pride Special, a curated 10-hour program of 2SLGBTQIA+ DJs, dancers, visual artists and drag performers at the Cobalt and Boxcar, VMF Mural tours, a mural jam and art exhibition, VMF After Dark, and DJ and producer Skratch Bastid’s BBQ.

“We’re thrilled to bring pride festivities back to the Cobalt, a venue that has long served as a hub for both the queer community and the visual arts scene,” said Nickolas Collinet, VMF senior project manager and Public Disco founder and director, in a statement. “Overall, the festival embodies our vision for a more fun city, connected by art, music and public space.

“We want everyone to feel a sense of belonging when they attend the festival so we programmed a mix of family-friendly daytime events and ticketed 19+ after-parties, all showcasing a variety of local sub-cultures in re-imagined urban spaces.”

In the meantime, download the VMF MOBILE APP to continue the VMF spirit year-round. Explore over 300 murals across the city and discover the many neighbourhoods that the artworks call home.

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free