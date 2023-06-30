FREE Japanese Canadian culture and food festival returns to Vancouver this summer

One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powell Street Festival Society (@powellstfest)

“Our sponsors, volunteers, and staff help put the Festival together, but it’s you, the audience, who support us by attending, participating, and enjoying our programs,” said Eddy Takayanagi, Powell Street Festival Society’s president, in a release. “Thank you for joining us in celebrating the spirit of Powell Street Festival this BC Day Long Weekend.”

There will be over live musical and theatre performances on three stages to check out, including Daikagura performed by Michiyo Kagami, a multidisciplinary dance by Aretha Aoki and Ryan MacDonald, and J-pop dance and vocal group EPITHYMiA.

Attendees can also go on walking tours, check out martial arts demos and children’s activities, and visit the handmade crafts marketplace.

Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more during your visit.

Some participating food booths and trucks at this year’s event include Aiyaohno Café, Japanese Crepe Sasuke, Manpuku, Teriyaki Boys, Vancouver Buddhist Temple, and WakWak Burger.

Those unable to make it to the in-person celebration are invited to join Powell Street Festival’s two-hour livestream taking place on Saturday, August 5 at 12:30 pm through its website and YouTube channel.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright