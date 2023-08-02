Whitecaps host Mexican club in do-or-die tournament match at BC Place this week

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ march to international supremacy continues this week when they take on a powerhouse team from Mexico’s top league.

Tigres UANL, the CONCACAF Champions in 2020, will play the Whitecaps at BC Place on Friday, August 4 in the Round of 32.

It’s the latest match for both teams in the Leagues Cup, a “World Cup-style” tournament that runs until August 19.

The 47-club tournament features every team from MLS and Liga MX. The champions from both leagues earn an automatic spot in the knockout round, while the remaining 45 clubs are divided into 15 groups of three.

Vancouver finished second in West Group 3, which also consisted of Club Leon and the LA Galaxy, earning four points in two games. The Caps are coming off a comeback win against the Galaxy this past Sunday.

Tigres finished first in West Group 1 after their own 2-1 comeback win against Portland Timbers. They also scored a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in the tournament. This is only the second visit to BC Place for Tigres UANL and the third all-time matchup between the two teams.

The top three clubs in the Leagues Cup will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

When: August 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online