Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Floral fans who can’t get enough sunshine and summertime in their life will want to head to Richmond starting next week.

The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Sunflower Fest (@richmondsunflowerfest)

You might also like: A free outdoor concert series returns to Mount Pleasant this summer

FREE drive-in movies nights are returning to Richmond next month

10 hidden gems to check out in South Vancouver this summer

Richmond Sunflower Festival is organized by the family who also presents Richmond Country Farm’s popular autumn tradition, “The Pumpkin Patch.”

You can also enjoy tasting flights of hand-crafted, small-lot wines at the estate winery, Country Vines.

The popular wagon rides have returned and will drop you off in the massive flower fields. Keep an eye out for the hidden photo-ops with the colourful flower wagon.

The weather forecast is looking hot for the rest of the summer, so stay refreshed with a cold drink from the lemonade stand. There are also mini doughnuts, hot dogs, and other tasty treats from local food truck vendors.

And on your way out, make sure to pick up some fresh berries and delicious corn from Richmond Country Farms Market. It’ll be a perfect reminder of a fun day out in the fields.

When: August 5, 2023, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 8 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 8 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $10 plus tax on weekdays, $12 plus tax on weekends. Children under the age of 3 are free. Purchase online