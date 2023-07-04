FoodEventsPatiosSummerFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

The Neighbourhood Patio pop-up returns to downtown Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 4 2023, 7:11 pm
The Neighbourhood Patio pop-up returns to downtown Vancouver this summer
Bentall Centre Events/Submitted

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row. And it’s planning some fun surprises for new and returning guests.

The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bentall Centre (@bentallcentreyvr)

The opening night is going down this week on Thursday, July 6, with the Neighbourhood Patio open to guests from 3 to 9 pm at Three Bentall Centre Breezeway Plaza.

To help you plan your summer fun, here is the theme night schedule for the pop-up patio this summer:

  • July 6 – Launch Day
  • July 7 – Throwback Party
  • July 13 – Pop-up Market
  • July 14 – Pasta and Wine Night
  • July 20 – Art Night
  • July 21 – Bark Park Takeover
  • July 27 – Trivia Night: ’90s Edition
Bentall Centre Events

Bentall Centre Events/Submitted

  • August 3 – Pop-up Market
  • August 4 – Drag Happy Hour
  • August 10 – Art Night
  • August 11 – Neighbourhood Haus
  • August 17 – Pasta and Wine Night
  • August 18 – Bark Park Takeover
  • August 24 – Latin Night
  • August 25 – Close Out Party

Table reservations, RSVPs for gifts, and tickets for trivia and paint nights can be found online.

Bentall Centre Events

Bentall Centre Events/Submitted

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Reserve a table online

Instagram | Facebook

With files from Daryn Wright

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Patios
+ Summer
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.