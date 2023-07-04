A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row. And it’s planning some fun surprises for new and returning guests.

The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bentall Centre (@bentallcentreyvr)

The opening night is going down this week on Thursday, July 6, with the Neighbourhood Patio open to guests from 3 to 9 pm at Three Bentall Centre Breezeway Plaza.

To help you plan your summer fun, here is the theme night schedule for the pop-up patio this summer:

July 6 – Launch Day

July 7 – Throwback Party

July 13 – Pop-up Market

July 14 – Pasta and Wine Night

July 20 – Art Night

July 21 – Bark Park Takeover

July 27 – Trivia Night: ’90s Edition

August 3 – Pop-up Market

August 4 – Drag Happy Hour

August 10 – Art Night

August 11 – Neighbourhood Haus

August 17 – Pasta and Wine Night

August 18 – Bark Park Takeover

August 24 – Latin Night

August 25 – Close Out Party

Table reservations, RSVPs for gifts, and tickets for trivia and paint nights can be found online.

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Instagram | Facebook

With files from Daryn Wright