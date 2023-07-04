The Neighbourhood Patio pop-up returns to downtown Vancouver this summer
A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row. And it’s planning some fun surprises for new and returning guests.
The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.
In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Science World's adults-only night celebrates Pride with huge summer party
- A FREE Richmond festival is letting garlic take centre stage
- FREE Japanese Canadian culture and food festival returns to Vancouver this summer
The opening night is going down this week on Thursday, July 6, with the Neighbourhood Patio open to guests from 3 to 9 pm at Three Bentall Centre Breezeway Plaza.
To help you plan your summer fun, here is the theme night schedule for the pop-up patio this summer:
- July 6 – Launch Day
- July 7 – Throwback Party
- July 13 – Pop-up Market
- July 14 – Pasta and Wine Night
- July 20 – Art Night
- July 21 – Bark Park Takeover
- July 27 – Trivia Night: ’90s Edition
- August 3 – Pop-up Market
- August 4 – Drag Happy Hour
- August 10 – Art Night
- August 11 – Neighbourhood Haus
- August 17 – Pasta and Wine Night
- August 18 – Bark Park Takeover
- August 24 – Latin Night
- August 25 – Close Out Party
Table reservations, RSVPs for gifts, and tickets for trivia and paint nights can be found online.
Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre
When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Reserve a table online
With files from Daryn Wright
Community Partnership Content