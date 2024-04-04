Long gone are the days of arguing over where to eat now that Club Kitchen is open.

Club Kitchen is a new concept that recently hit Vancouver and will soon be home to 13 restaurants all under one roof.

But don’t get it confused with a ghost kitchen. This concept is something else entirely. We’ve got the deets on this newly opened spot.

The concept

The idea behind Club Kitchen is to offer customers a variety of food they can purchase all under one bill. If one person is craving sushi while the other might be craving pizza, you can order both at the same time. This applies to both in-store pickup and delivery too. Which means you can kiss goodbye to these pesky multiple delivery fees.

Club Kitchen is home to 13 tiny kitchens all under one roof. Each one is operated by its respective restaurant, which is in charge of preparing its own food and bringing it to the front, where a Club Kitchen staff member will distribute them to delivery drivers and customers.

Currently, customers can order from three restaurants, with many more getting ready to join the lineup.

Not only is this concept beneficial to customers but also to the restaurants themselves. Club Kitchen told Dished that each restaurant doesn’t pay rent. Instead, a percentage is taken from each order.

Ordering from Club Kitchen is very easy as well. It has a self-service kiosk that allows you to easily cycle through all the different restaurants’ offerings. You can also order for delivery from Club Kitchen through its website.

The food

During our visit we got to sample many of the delicious items available and soon to be launched at Club Kitchen.

Currently customers can order food from Hello Nori, Dragonbowl, and Indi Co (which is a new concept from the people behind Saucin Staples). Each restaurant brought its own unique cuisine to Club Kitchen, which already makes it feel like the concept has a wide variety of offerings.

Hello Nori offers a variety of different rolls and sushi boxes varying in sizes. You can order individual combos all the way up to a platter that can feed four people, as well as sashimi boxes that feature BC Ikura.

Dragon Bowl offers an assortment of its Chinese comfort food in bowls, with plenty of different protein options, such as Alberta beef, shrimp, chicken, pork tenderloin, and more.

At Indi Co, you can find some Saucin Staples classics, like its iconic Mac n Cheese served with your choice of protein (we highly recommend the Butter Paneer). You’ll also find some other items, too, like wok-tossed wings, biryani rice bowls, and Indi baos.

Some other new restaurants expected to launch at Club Kitchen include Barbarella Pizza, Hui Lau Shan, Pearl Castle Cafe, and Chirpyhut. We were also able to get a sneak peek at some of these new offerings ahead of their launch.

Barbarella will, of course, be serving a variety of pizzas. But also, on the menu, you’ll be able to find what can only be described as a pizza sandwich (not to be confused with a calzone). Cooked pizza dough is folded in half and filled with an assortment of different ingredients. We tried both a margarita pizza version and a sweet sausage version.

Hui Lau Shan will be adding something totally different to the Club Kitchen lineup: desserts. More specifically, mango-themed desserts.

Alongside plenty of fruit tea offerings, Hui Lau Shan has a “mango lovers” section on its menu with different mango ice cream desserts. Our personal favourite was the Mango Chewy which came with these chewy balls as well as chunks of fresh mango.

Dished was also told that Club Kitchen is hoping to add a restaurant with some coffee and breakfast offerings in the near future to get the attention of the morning crowd.

With plenty of more kitchen space for new restaurants, which restaurant do you think Club Kitchen should add? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 988 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

