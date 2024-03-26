Toronto-based noodle house Kinton Ramen has slowly but surely been implementing its slurp-worthy takeover of Metro Vancouver.

The brand currently operates BC locations at UBC, in North Vancouver, and in Surrey.

Kinton has confirmed to Dished that its first downtown Vancouver location, located at 420 Robson Street, will be grand opening soon.

Set to launch officially on Friday, April 12, Kinton Robson will be offering folks 50% off all dine-in ramen starting at 11 am.

There will also be a Japanese Taiko Drum Performance taking place at 10:30 am that day.

If April 12 is too long to wait, then don’t sweat it, because Kinton Robson is softly open right now.

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by Executive Chef Aki Urata.

On top of this exciting news, Kinton has shared that a Marine Gateway location is on the way as well. This outpost is slated to open later in April at 434 SW Marine Drive.

“We’ve been so grateful for our friends, family and guests across Vancouver who have shown so much love for the Kinton Ramen experience,” says Kinka Family Founder and CEO James Kim.

“We look forward to serving people happiness in our two new locations on Robson Street and Marine Gateway this spring.”

Kinka Family oversees a diverse portfolio of full-service restaurants (Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya, JaBistro and Kintori Yakatori) in addition to counter-service café Neo Coffee Bar, specializing in Japanese desserts and innovative coffee- and tea-based beverages.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get in on Kinton Robson’s sweet opening-day deals!

Kinton Ramen — Robson Street

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram