NOBLE at the Hills to open in Surrey next week

Folks living in and around the South Surrey/White Rock community are in for a treat. The area’s newest restaurant, NOBLE at the Hills, is poised to launch in just a few days.

The fresh destination for “elevated food, drinks, atmosphere, and experiences” will open to the public for dinner service on Monday, April 15.

“We have built something truly unique for our community and brought together an amazing team of experienced restaurant operators and culinary geniuses to ensure NOBLE is a place for everyone to create memories,” says Chris Meyer, owner and managing partner.

The South Surrey resident has over 25 years of experience in hospitality, and along with Culinary Director Graham Marceau (previously Corduroy Pie Co), Executive Chef Travis McCord, and General Manager Jason Margoreeth, the team NOBLE promises a unique spin on American Italian eats.

“Everything about NOBLE is meant to be welcoming so that whether you are with family and friends, or finishing a round of golf, you can enjoy your time with us from the moment you walk through our doors,” the team shares.

NOBLE plans to open for lunch starting April 20, too.

Address: 16900 4th Avenue, Surrey

