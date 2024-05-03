FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sing Sing Beer Bar Commercial Drive: Inside Vancouver's new hang out

May 3 2024, 10:35 pm
Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

If you’re a fan of Sing Sing Beer Bar’s original Main Street location, you’re going to love its new outpost.

The 1191 Commercial Drive spot used to be occupied by Community Taps + Pizza, but now the 2,100 sq ft space has been transformed into the second location of Sing Sing.

Dished popped in ahead of the official launch to see what’s in store for patrons.

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Known for is pizza, pho, and comfort favourites, Sing Sing is a no-brainer if you’re also after drinks and good times.

This new location boasts an airy, modern space and a large south-facing patio looking out onto Grandview Park. The capacity outside is 100, and inside is 90.

Sing Sing Beer Bar Commercial Drive’s launch marks the addition of a refreshed cocktail and drink menu from Bar & Beverage Director Chris Anderson, as well as a weekend brunch service and a boozy coffee program.

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Starting May 4, Sing Sing Beer Bar Commercial Drive will be open at 11 am daily. Soon, when brunch launches, that opening time will change to 10 am on weekends.

This is the first of two Sing Sing openings the Freehouse Collective team announced last month. Another location of the concept is set to launch in Toronto.

Chelsey Devito/Daily Hive

Sing Sing Beer Bar — Commercial Drive

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

