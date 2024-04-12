Prado Cafe to open its new Dunbar location

Big news for coffee fans: Prado Cafe Dunbar is set to open its doors, making it the coffee shop’s seventh location in Metro Vancouver.

The new location opens Monday, April 15, at 4498 Dunbar Street in Vancouver.

“Finally the wait is over!” shared Prado in the Instagram announcement.

Dished was previously told that this new spot would have a “West Coast, modern” feel and aesthetically would be a mix between the brand’s Still Creek and Tsawwassen Southlands locations.

Renderings of the proposed cafe space show a sleek, minimalist interior with plenty of natural light. This location will also serve Prado’s own roasted coffee, signature pastries, and other light bites.

Address: 4498 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright