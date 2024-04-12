FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Prado Cafe to open its new Dunbar location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Apr 12 2024
Prado Cafe to open its new Dunbar location

Big news for coffee fans: Prado Cafe Dunbar is set to open its doors, making it the coffee shop’s seventh location in Metro Vancouver.

The new location opens Monday, April 15, at 4498 Dunbar Street in Vancouver.

“Finally the wait is over!” shared Prado in the Instagram announcement.

 

Dished was previously told that this new spot would have a “West Coast, modern” feel and aesthetically would be a mix between the brand’s Still Creek and Tsawwassen Southlands locations.

Renderings of the proposed cafe space show a sleek, minimalist interior with plenty of natural light. This location will also serve Prado’s own roasted coffee, signature pastries, and other light bites.

prado dunbar

Renderings of the new Prado Dunbar | Courtesy Prado Cafe

Will you be checking out this new Prado location when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Prado Dunbar

Address: 4498 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright

