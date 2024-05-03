Gringo to open third location in North Vancouver

Heads up, taco lovers: Gringo is opening a brand-new location in North Vancouver.

Located at 100 East 2nd Street in North Vancouver, this new spot will open its doors on Tuesday, May 14.

Gringo North Van will be 1,500 square feet, featuring 17 seats on the patio for guests to soak up the sunshine, as well as 30 seats inside.

You’ll be able to find plenty of your Gringo favourites on this menu like its assortment of tacos, ‘dillas, burritos and bowls in different varieties like its Encino (roasted chicken, cabbage, ranch, fried onions), Wilbur (Mazatlan-style pork butt, pickled onions), Kung Fu (Kung Pao-marinated tofu, vegan spicy mayo, lime slaw, green onions, sesame seeds), and more.

Plus, the bar will be serving up other Gringo favourites like its Shake ‘n’ Dumps in flavours like White Girl W@$ted (vodka, lemonade, soda), Son of a Beach (vodka, peach tea, cranberry, orange Tang), Sex in the Alley (vodka, cherry Kool-Aid, Sunny D, lime) and Michelada (lager, tomato and lime juice, chili salt rim).

Additionally, Gringo will be rolling out new items only available at this location.

This spot will feature the same laidback vibes and ’80s and ’90s tunes patrons have come to expect from the OG Gringo Gastown cantina that opened in 2013 and Gringo Davie Street that opened in 2022.

“We’re stoked to bring the Gringo experience to a different part of the city we love and say hi to our new friends and neighbours in North Van,” said Shoel Davidson, director of operations. “Our goal is to keep the Gringo spirit alive and well and showcase the same sense of community love and quality food and drink that have made Gringo the guaranteed place for good times and great vibes since we first opened in 2013.”

Once open, you’ll be able to visit Gringo’s North Vancouver location every day from noon to midnight.

Address: 100 East 2nd Street, North Vancouver

