Nemo Sushi Bar: Burnaby's new sushi restaurant

A new sushi restaurant has opened in Metro Vancouver: Nemo Sushi Bar.

“Inspired by traditional flavours, Nemo offers a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine,” shared the restaurant online.

The new restaurant opened its doors on April 23, 2024.

Located at 5935 Hasting Street in Burnaby, Nemo took over the former spot of Sushi Town.

On its menu, you can find all of your sushi favourites, alongside many special sushi rolls. You’ll also find donburi, udon, ramen, and more.

Plus, as part of its grand opening promo, Nemo is offering 20% off of its entire menu (excluding its lunch special menu). This offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders.

Address: 5935 Hasting Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-336-3008

