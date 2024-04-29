FoodRestaurant Openings

Nemo Sushi Bar: Burnaby's new sushi restaurant

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 29 2024, 5:27 pm
Nemo Sushi Bar: Burnaby's new sushi restaurant

A new sushi restaurant has opened in Metro Vancouver: Nemo Sushi Bar.

“Inspired by traditional flavours, Nemo offers a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine,” shared the restaurant online.

The new restaurant opened its doors on April 23, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nemo Sushi Bar (@nemosushibar)

Located at 5935 Hasting Street in Burnaby, Nemo took over the former spot of Sushi Town.

On its menu, you can find all of your sushi favourites, alongside many special sushi rolls. You’ll also find donburi, udon, ramen, and more.

Plus, as part of its grand opening promo, Nemo is offering 20% off of its entire menu (excluding its lunch special menu). This offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders.

Nemo Sushi Bar

Address: 5935 Hasting Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-336-3008

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop