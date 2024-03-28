The Brew Estate just opened its first Canadian spot in Metro Vancouver

India’s largest hospitality brand, The Brew Estate, has finally made its way to Canada, and its first location is right here in Metro Vancouver.

Located at 8910 120th Street in Surrey, The Brew Estate claims to be India’s largest microbrewery and operates as a cafe by day and bar by night.

“At The Brew Estate, brewing is not just a craft; it’s an art form,” shared the restaurant. “From German malt to hops from the UK, US, and Germany, and yeast from Belgium, each element is meticulously selected to ensure a superior brew that tantalizes the taste buds and leaves you craving more.”

Additionally, the brewery boasts a unique food menu featuring many fusion dishes from around the world. Think of pizza made with naan bread instead of traditional dough or nachos topped with Indian delicacies like chicken tikka.

But don’t worry, you’ll also find traditional Indian flavours on the menu.

“Join us at The Brew Estate, Surrey — where every visit promises a sensory journey filled with delightful flavours, captivating music, and an atmosphere that invites you to savour every moment,” said The Brew Estate.

“Whether it’s a casual catch-up with friends or a lively night out, we invite you to say yes to your cravings and experience the magic of The Brew Estate.”

The Brew Estate is now open and you can visit from 11 am to 12:30 am Monday to Sunday.

Address: 8910 120th Street, Surrey

