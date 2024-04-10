The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen opens in former Allora! Pasta + Wine space
Around two months after Allora! Pasta + Wine sadly closed its doors, The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen has taken its place.
This will mark The Morrison’s second location, with its first located at 12855 16 Avenue in Surrey.
You can expect to find classic breakfast options like egg bennies, French toast, and classic breakfast platters. The Morrison also serves lunch and dinner options, like pasta, handhelds, and more.
View this post on Instagram
“Creating a memorable dining experience has been our goal from day one,” The Morrison shared on its website. We are committed to creating an experience that provides an alternative to what dining has become and reminds us of what dining should be: a cafe and kitchen, where taste, quality, and presentation are the foundation.”
- You might also like:
- Ba Le Deli to give up to 1,000 free mini bánh mì for grand opening of new location
- Inside Tap & Barrel's new three-level location with a stunning rooftop patio
- Metro Vancouver's newest pub opens in a former penitentiary
Allora! Pasta + Wine operated at the same spot until it closed in February 2024. Before Allora, it was home to Barrique Kitchen + Wine Bar.
The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen
Address: 15223 Pacific Avenue #1, White Rock
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok