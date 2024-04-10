The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen opens in former Allora! Pasta + Wine space

Around two months after Allora! Pasta + Wine sadly closed its doors, The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen has taken its place.

This will mark The Morrison’s second location, with its first located at 12855 16 Avenue in Surrey.

You can expect to find classic breakfast options like egg bennies, French toast, and classic breakfast platters. The Morrison also serves lunch and dinner options, like pasta, handhelds, and more.

“Creating a memorable dining experience has been our goal from day one,” The Morrison shared on its website. We are committed to creating an experience that provides an alternative to what dining has become and reminds us of what dining should be: a cafe and kitchen, where taste, quality, and presentation are the foundation.”

Allora! Pasta + Wine operated at the same spot until it closed in February 2024. Before Allora, it was home to Barrique Kitchen + Wine Bar.

Address: 15223 Pacific Avenue #1, White Rock

