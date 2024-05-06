In November 2023, we reported that the family-run Minoas Greek Taverna closed its doors after 37 years of operation. The restaurant shared that a Mexican restaurant would open in the location, which “is just what Burnaby needs!” Now, six months later, Cantaritos Mexican Grill has officially opened.

Cantaritos opened its doors on May 5 and features “a carefully crafted menu that combines innovative flavours with fresh, local ingredients,” according to its Instagram. You’ll find all of your classic Mexican favourites here.

The former Minoas Greek Taverna was a family-run restaurant that opened in 1986. The building was originally the home of the Chronakis family before it was turned into a restaurant.

“Come and discover a new destination to satisfy your culinary cravings!” concluded the restaurant.

Cantaritos Mexican Grill

Address: 3823 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-351-4157

