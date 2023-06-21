One of Vancouver’s favourite local spots for great coffee is about to expand this fall.

Prado Cafe, which currently operates seven locations around the Lower Mainland, has shared its plans to open a new location in Vancouver’s Dunbar area.

The 4498 Dunbar Street location will have a “West Coast, modern” feel, Dished is told, and aesthetically will be a mix between the brand’s Still Creek and Tsawwassen Southlands locations.

Renderings of the proposed cafe space show a sleek, minimalist interior with plenty of natural light. This location will also serve Prado’s own roasted coffee, as well as its signature pastries and other light bites.

We’re told Prado is aiming for a mid-November opening, but until then you can check out its other locations on Commercial Drive, Fraser Street, Hastings Street, Fir Street, Civic Plaza in Surrey, Still Creek in Burnaby, and Southlands in Delta.

Address: 4498 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

